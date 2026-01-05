Buying Nissan Magnite? You can avail benefits worth up to ₹1.20 lakh

Nissan Magnite, the leading revenue churner for the Japanese carmaker has received a price hike, after the automaker increased the pricing by 3% in January 2025. Now the auto company has announced benefits worth up to ₹1.20 lakh on this SUV. To avail these benefits, buyers have to book the Nissan Magnite before January 22.

Nissan's official website is still showing the starting price of the Magnite SUV as ₹5.61 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the same as before. However, if the price hike of the SUV is uniform across the variants, the new starting price of Magnite should be about 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom), after applying the 3% hike. Now, the benefits of ₹1.20 lakh would mitigate that impact for the consumers a bit.

Nissan Magnite: Book before January 22 The Nissan Magnite consumers who seek to avail the offer have to book the SUV before January 22. The carmaker has not specified the details of the benefits on offer. However, expect these benefits to include cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, corporate offers, scrappage bonus, etc. However, to get more details visit or communicate with your nearest Nissan dealership.

Nissan Magnite: Top 3 facts making it popular If you are interested in Nissan Magnite, here are the top three facts that make it a popular choice among the consumers.

Nissan Magnite: Budget-friendly value for money proposition The Nissan Magnite comes as a value-for-money proposition, available at affordable cost, starting at ₹5.61 lakh (ex-showroom). This budget-friendly sub-compact SUV comes with good cabin space, decent 336-litre boot, ample features inside the cabin, and a noteworthy muscular design that gives the SUV a strong road presence. With 205 mm of ground clearance, it handles rough Indian roads and obstacles with ease. Altogether, these factors make it a strong competitor in the sub-compact SUV segment that is considered one of the most hyped and most competitive categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Nissan Magnite: Powerful and efficient powertrains Nissan Magnite, despite being a sub-compact SUV, is quite powerful, capable of handling tough tasks without much hassle. The SUV is available in two different petrol engine options. There is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a more powerful 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Also, there is a factory fitted CNG option available for this SUV, offering better value for money to consumers seeking higher fuel efficiency. Transmission options for the SUV include a manual gearbox, a CVT and an AMT unit.