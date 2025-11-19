Buying Renault Triber? Top 4 reasons to buy it and 2 to skip

The Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in India. At a time when the utility vehicles, including crossovers, SUVs and MPVs have been finding an ever-increasing popularity and demand in India, the Renault Triber has received a significant design and feature overhaul, which made it a more appealing proposition for the consumers than it was before.

The Renault Triber comes priced at a range, where Maruti Suzuki Swift and other similar models are positioned, the MPV comes offering more space for occupants with a seven-occupant seating layout. If seven occupant seater is not what you are looking for, this car can offer massive room for luggage with the third-row seats folded down.

However, a family is not just about carrying seven people and hauling luggage around. Here are five reasons to consider the Renault Triber and two to not.

Renault Triber: Why consider it? Here are the key reasons to consider Renault Triber.

A practical cabin Renault Triber comes with a practical cabin thanks to the smart engineering. The MPV sits on a wheelbase that's almost as long as the Renault Duster and longer than the mighty Hyundai Creta. The cabin offers ample space if you are looking for a comfortable journey experience for five-seven people. The seats at the third row and second row can be folded to make the seating layout modular in accordance to the requirement. Additionally, the storage space across the interior further focus on the practicality.

New Triber looks upmarket Compared to the old model, the new Renault Triber looks more upmarket thanks to its design and features, at exterior and inside the cabin. The new Triber comes packing features such as redesigned front profile with LED headlamps, revamped interior with dual-tone theme, new instrument cluster, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ample cabin storage along with cooled compartments, adjustable second and third-row seats, etc.

More safety Compared to the old Triber, the new model gets better safety features. It gets six airbags as standard across all variants. Besides that, it also gets electronic stability control (ESC), traction control (TCS), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, reverse camera, etc. Also it gets front parking sensors and rain-sensing wipers on higher trims.

Affordable pricing One of the key USP of Renault Triber is its affordable pricing. The MPV is available at a starting price of ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting many MPVs as well as popular SUVs and even hatchbacks. Even the top-spec Emotion trim costs ₹8.59 lakh for the AMT variant, making it significantly accessible for many consumers.

Renault Triber: Why you should not consider it? Here are the reasons why you should not consider Renault Triber.

Lack of power Despite being a seven-seater, the Renault Triber comes ill-equipped on the powertrain front. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor is capable of churning out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque, which is fine in the cities and smooth highways, but often feel underpowered if one is looking for a peppy and alive engine. With all seven occupants onboard and loads of luggage, the car feels underpowered.

Low fuel efficiency Besides being low on power, the Renault Triber fails to impress on the fuel economy front as well. According to our tests, the Triber offered only 6 kmpl in heavy congestion, 7 kmpl in slow-moving traffic, 10 kmpl in moderate traffic conditions and 14 kmpl during smooth drives.