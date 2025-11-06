Buying Renault Triber? Variant-wise pricing and EMI breakdown explained

With the growing demand for utility vehicles, MPVs have been witnessing increased sales alongside the SUVs. Keeping pace with this trend, the most affordable MPV in India, the Renault Triber, too, has witnessed increased demand and sales over the last few years. Earlier this year, the French auto giant updated the Triber with a revamped design and new features to make it more appealing.

Renault triber variants Price (ex-showroom) Authentic ₹ 576,300 Evolution ₹ 663,200 Techno ₹ 731,800 Emotion ₹ 791,200 Emotion dual tone ₹ 812,300 Emotion AMT ₹ 838,800 Emotion AMT dual tone ₹ 859,800

The Renault Triber's pricing was reduced after the Central government announced the rate for the GST regime. Currently, the Renault Triber is available at a price range starting from ₹576,300 (ex-showroom), and going up to ₹859,800 (ex-showroom). The MPV is available in seven trim choices, including the dual-tone versions. The pricing comes

Renault Triber: How much EMI to pay per month? If you are planning to buy the Renault Triber and wondering what the per-month EMI amount would be, here is a quick breakdown of the monthly EMI amount. We will consider the top-end trim for this, with a loan amount of ₹8 lakh. We have calculated the EMI amounts based on two different rates of interest - 9% and 9.5%, while the calculated loan repayment tenures are three years and five years.

Rate of interest Loan repayment tenure EMI per month Total interest payable 9% 3 years ₹ 25,440 ₹ 115,832 9% 5 years ₹ 16,607 ₹ 196,401 9.5% 3 years ₹ 25,626 ₹ 122,549 9.5% 5 years ₹ 16,801 ₹ 208,089