Buying Renault Triber? Variant-wise pricing and EMI breakdown explained

Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in India and it recently received a significant makeover.

Mainak Das
Published6 Nov 2025, 08:00 AM IST
With the growing demand for utility vehicles, MPVs have been witnessing increased sales alongside the SUVs. Keeping pace with this trend, the most affordable MPV in India, the Renault Triber, too, has witnessed increased demand and sales over the last few years. Earlier this year, the French auto giant updated the Triber with a revamped design and new features to make it more appealing.

Renault triber variantsPrice (ex-showroom)
Authentic 576,300
Evolution 663,200
Techno 731,800
Emotion 791,200
Emotion dual tone 812,300
Emotion AMT 838,800
Emotion AMT dual tone 859,800

The Renault Triber's pricing was reduced after the Central government announced the rate for the GST regime. Currently, the Renault Triber is available at a price range starting from 576,300 (ex-showroom), and going up to 859,800 (ex-showroom). The MPV is available in seven trim choices, including the dual-tone versions. The pricing comes

Renault Triber: How much EMI to pay per month?

If you are planning to buy the Renault Triber and wondering what the per-month EMI amount would be, here is a quick breakdown of the monthly EMI amount. We will consider the top-end trim for this, with a loan amount of 8 lakh. We have calculated the EMI amounts based on two different rates of interest - 9% and 9.5%, while the calculated loan repayment tenures are three years and five years.

Rate of interestLoan repayment tenureEMI per monthTotal interest payable
9%3 years 25,440 115,832
9%5 years 16,607 196,401
9.5%3 years 25,626 122,549
9.5%5 years 16,801 208,089

According to the parameters, the EMI amount would be between 25,440 and 16,801, depending on the rate of interest and loan repayment tenure.

 
 
