Buying Royal Enfield Bullet 350? Complete EMI breakdown explained

One of the bestselling motorcycles of all time in India that has been prestigiously ruling the roads for decades is the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Despite the addition of updated modern technologies to the motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 continues to hold the old-school charm. The iconic thumping sound from the exhaust, strong road presence, and retro-themed cruiser design altogether make a package that is unmistakably appealing. Priced from ₹1.62 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bullet 350 stands the test of time.

With the rising demand for bigger and powerful motorcycles, the Royal Enfield motorcycles have been rediscovering themselves at the centre stage of consumer attention. The Bullet 350 is a key part of that. The GST rate cuts implemented in September 2025 further ramped up the appeal of the Royal Enfield's 350 cc motorcycles, of which the Bullet 350 is a major product. The new tax structure has reduced the GST for he motorcycles with engine sizes ranging up to 350 cc to 18%, down from 28%, making these bikes more affordable for the consumers.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 soon, you must be assessing the potential costs. Here are the monthly EMI amounts explained for you.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: How much EMI you need to pay? The EMI amount for the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been calculated on the price of ₹162,795 (ex-showroom). The loan amount considered is ₹1 lakh, while the considered loan repayment tenures are 24 months and 36 months. The rates of interest considered for the EMI amount calculation are 9.5% and 10%.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Monthly EMI calculation Rate of interest Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total EMI payable 9.5% 24 months ₹ 4,591 ₹ 10,195 9.5% 36 months ₹ 4,614 ₹ 10,748 10% 24 months ₹ 4,614 ₹ 10,748 10% 36 months ₹ 3,227 ₹ 16,162