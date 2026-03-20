Buying Royal Enfield Himalayan 450? How much monthly EMI to pay to own this?

Despite having a strong foothold in the 350 cc category, the Royal Enfield has been continuously striving to grab a sizeable chunk of the bigger bike segment with 450 cc and 650 cc models as part of its ambition for the bigger models. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is a key product in that strategy. It is a completely redesigned adventure motorcycle and the direct successor to the Himalayan 411.

The Royal Enfield 450 features Royal Enfield's first liquid-cooled engine, the Sherpa 450, and is built on an all-new twin-spar steel frame. Powering this motorcycle is a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The engine is capable of churning out 39.5 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is priced between ₹305,736 and ₹337,036 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variant selected. If you have been planning to buy the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: How much EMI to pay every month?

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 337,036 ₹ 337,036 9.5% 12 months ₹ 29,553 ₹ 17,594 24 months ₹ 15,475 ₹ 34,360 36 months ₹ 10,796 ₹ 51,629

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹337,036 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

As per our calculation, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹29,553, which will be reduced to ₹15,475 in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure. For a 36-month repayment tenure, the amount will be further reduced to ₹10,796.