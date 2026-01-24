Buying Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella? Colours, variant-wise features explained

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, which is essentially Toyota’s rebadged and slightly revamped iteration of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, was unveiled in India just a few days back. The maiden electric SUV of Toyota in India is slated to launch in a few weeks. Ahead of that, the Japanese carmaker has already started accepting bookings for the EV, at a token amount of ₹25,000.

Apart from revealing the pricing details, Toyota has also revealed quite a few key details about the Urban Cruiser Ebella. One of these key details is that the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be available in three variant options: E1, E2 and E3. Also, the variant-wise features have been revealed too.

Expect the electric SUV to be priced between ₹19 lakh and ₹24 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants and powertrain options. Toyota has also confirmed an eight-year battery warranty, 60% buyback assurance and a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) programme for the Urban Cruiser Ebella.

If you are planning to buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the colours and variant-wise features of the Toyota's first-ever electric SUV in the country.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Colour options detailed

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Colours Monotone Sportin' Red

Cafe' White

Enticing Silver

Gaming Grey

Bluish Black Dual-tone Sportin' Red with Black roof

Cafe' White with Black roof

Enticing Silver with Black roof

Land Breeze Green with Black roof

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be available in nine different colour options. There will be five different monotone shades, along with four dual-tone hues as well. The monotone shades are: Sportin' Red, Cafe' White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Bluish Black. On the other hand, the dual-tone colour choices are: Sportin' Red with Black roof, Cafe' White with Black roof, Enticing Silver with Black roof, and Land Breeze Green with Black roof. The Land Breeze Green shade is not available in the monotone colour palette.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Variant-wise features detailed

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Variant-wise features E1 E2 (Additional over E1) E3 (Additional over E2) Exterior Roof-end spoiler

Body side moulding

18-inch alloy wheels

High-mount stop lamp

Rear window wiper washer NA NA Interior 10.25-inch instrument cluster

10.1-inch infotainment

Full-size spare wheel

Centre console with cup holder

Centre lower box

Glovebox damper

Snow mode switch

Drive mode switch

One-pedal mode switch

Tilt- and telescopic-adjustable leather steering

Electronic power steering

Fabric seats

Driver seat height adjustment

Passenger side seatback pocket

40:20:40 split rear seats

Sliding and reclining second row

Rear centre armrest with cup holder

Boot lamp

Door line and console spot ambient lights

Single-zone automatic AC

PM 2.5 filter

Shark-fin antenna

Keyless entry and start-stop system

Auto-dimming IRVM

Driver and co-driver sun visor, vanity mirror, and ticket holder

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Automatic LED headlamps with manual levelling

Demister Wireless smartphone charger

Luggage shelf Synthetic leather + fabric seats

Powered driver and passenger seats

Ventilated driver and passenger seats

Tweeter

Subwoofer

JBL sound system

Panoramic sunroof Safety Front ventilated discs

Rear ventilated discs

ABS, EBD, ESP, EPB, Hill Hold Control (HHC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Driver and passenger seatbelt reminder alarm and lamp

Rear passenger seatbelt reminder alarm and lamp

Immobiliser

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)

Pedal release system

Low battery warning light

Power off warning buzzer

Door ajar warning Reverse parking camera Adaptive high beam

Automatic headlamp levelling

Multi-collision brake

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Surround-view monitor

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane departure warning

Stagger warning

Blind-spot warning

Rear cross-traffic alert Powertrain 49 kWh battery

142 bhp peak power

189 Nm peak torque

7 kW AC charging

Regen 61 kWh battery pack

171.5 bhp electric motor

189 Nm peak torque NA