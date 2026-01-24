Buying Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella? Colours, variant-wise features explained

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, which is essentially Toyota’s rebadged and slightly revamped iteration of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, was unveiled in India just a few days back. The maiden electric SUV of Toyota in India is slated to launch in a few weeks. Ahead of that, the Japanese carmaker has already started accepting bookings for the EV, at a token amount of ₹25,000.
Apart from revealing the pricing details, Toyota has also revealed quite a few key details about the Urban Cruiser Ebella. One of these key details is that the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be available in three variant options: E1, E2 and E3. Also, the variant-wise features have been revealed too.
Expect the electric SUV to be priced between ₹19 lakh and ₹24 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants and powertrain options. Toyota has also confirmed an eight-year battery warranty, 60% buyback assurance and a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) programme for the Urban Cruiser Ebella.
If you are planning to buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the colours and variant-wise features of the Toyota's first-ever electric SUV in the country.
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Colours
|Monotone
|Dual-tone
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be available in nine different colour options. There will be five different monotone shades, along with four dual-tone hues as well. The monotone shades are: Sportin' Red, Cafe' White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Bluish Black. On the other hand, the dual-tone colour choices are: Sportin' Red with Black roof, Cafe' White with Black roof, Enticing Silver with Black roof, and Land Breeze Green with Black roof. The Land Breeze Green shade is not available in the monotone colour palette.
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Variant-wise features
|E1
|E2 (Additional over E1)
|E3 (Additional over E2)
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
|Powertrain
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella electric SUV comes loaded with a plethora of features, even from the base variant E1. The E2 gets wireless smartphone charger, reverse parking camera and a bigger battery pack offering higher power output from the electric motor as an addition to the base trim. The top-end trim E3 gets powered and ventilated driver and passenger seats, ADAS, and a panoramic sunroof among the key additions.
