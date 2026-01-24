Subscribe

Buying Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella? Colours, variant-wise features explained

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella electric SUV comes loaded with a plethora of features, even from the base variant E1.

Mainak Das
Updated24 Jan 2026, 10:30 AM IST
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, which is essentially Toyota’s rebadged and slightly revamped iteration of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, was unveiled in India just a few days back. The maiden electric SUV of Toyota in India is slated to launch in a few weeks. Ahead of that, the Japanese carmaker has already started accepting bookings for the EV, at a token amount of 25,000.

Apart from revealing the pricing details, Toyota has also revealed quite a few key details about the Urban Cruiser Ebella. One of these key details is that the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be available in three variant options: E1, E2 and E3. Also, the variant-wise features have been revealed too.

Expect the electric SUV to be priced between 19 lakh and 24 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants and powertrain options. Toyota has also confirmed an eight-year battery warranty, 60% buyback assurance and a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) programme for the Urban Cruiser Ebella.

If you are planning to buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the colours and variant-wise features of the Toyota's first-ever electric SUV in the country.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Colour options detailed

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Colours
Monotone
  • Sportin' Red
  • Cafe' White
  • Enticing Silver
  • Gaming Grey
  • Bluish Black
Dual-tone
  • Sportin' Red with Black roof
  • Cafe' White with Black roof
  • Enticing Silver with Black roof
  • Land Breeze Green with Black roof

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be available in nine different colour options. There will be five different monotone shades, along with four dual-tone hues as well. The monotone shades are: Sportin' Red, Cafe' White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Bluish Black. On the other hand, the dual-tone colour choices are: Sportin' Red with Black roof, Cafe' White with Black roof, Enticing Silver with Black roof, and Land Breeze Green with Black roof. The Land Breeze Green shade is not available in the monotone colour palette.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Variant-wise features detailed

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Variant-wise features
E1E2 (Additional over E1)E3 (Additional over E2)
Exterior
  • Roof-end spoiler
  • Body side moulding
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • High-mount stop lamp
  • Rear window wiper washer
NANA
Interior
  • 10.25-inch instrument cluster
  • 10.1-inch infotainment
  • Full-size spare wheel
  • Centre console with cup holder
  • Centre lower box
  • Glovebox damper
  • Snow mode switch
  • Drive mode switch
  • One-pedal mode switch
  • Tilt- and telescopic-adjustable leather steering
  • Electronic power steering
  • Fabric seats
  • Driver seat height adjustment
  • Passenger side seatback pocket
  • 40:20:40 split rear seats
  • Sliding and reclining second row
  • Rear centre armrest with cup holder
  • Boot lamp
  • Door line and console spot ambient lights
  • Single-zone automatic AC
  • PM 2.5 filter
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Keyless entry and start-stop system
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Driver and co-driver sun visor, vanity mirror, and ticket holder
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Automatic LED headlamps with manual levelling
  • Demister
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Luggage shelf
  • Synthetic leather + fabric seats
  • Powered driver and passenger seats
  • Ventilated driver and passenger seats
  • Tweeter
  • Subwoofer
  • JBL sound system
  • Panoramic sunroof
Safety
  • Front ventilated discs
  • Rear ventilated discs
  • ABS, EBD, ESP, EPB, Hill Hold Control (HHC)
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Height-adjustable front seatbelts
  • Driver and passenger seatbelt reminder alarm and lamp
  • Rear passenger seatbelt reminder alarm and lamp
  • Immobiliser
  • Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)
  • Pedal release system
  • Low battery warning light
  • Power off warning buzzer
  • Door ajar warning
  • Reverse parking camera
  • Adaptive high beam
  • Automatic headlamp levelling
  • Multi-collision brake
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
  • Surround-view monitor
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
  • Lane departure warning
  • Stagger warning
  • Blind-spot warning
  • Rear cross-traffic alert
Powertrain
  • 49 kWh battery
  • 142 bhp peak power
  • 189 Nm peak torque
  • 7 kW AC charging
  • Regen
  • 61 kWh battery pack
  • 171.5 bhp electric motor
  • 189 Nm peak torque
NA

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella electric SUV comes loaded with a plethora of features, even from the base variant E1. The E2 gets wireless smartphone charger, reverse parking camera and a bigger battery pack offering higher power output from the electric motor as an addition to the base trim. The top-end trim E3 gets powered and ventilated driver and passenger seats, ADAS, and a panoramic sunroof among the key additions.

