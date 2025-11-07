Buying TVS iQube? Variant-wise pricing and complete EMI breakdown explained

TVS Motor Company was a bit late to the party of electric scooters in India, but quickly gained traction, thanks to the TVS iQube. Despite the dominance of the electric scooters from EV startups like Ather Energy and Ola Electric, TVS iQube quickly grabbed a strong foothold in the Indian electric scooter market. The EV comes with a practical design and key features. Competitive pricing and generous performance also helped in ramping up its appeal.

Available in three different trim choices, the wider battery range choices make the TVS iQube appealing to a wider range of consumers. The TVS iQube is available in standard, S and ST trim options, while the EV range is priced between ₹94,434 and ₹158,834 (ex-showroom), depending on the grade and battery pack option.

TVS iQube variant-wise price and specifications

TVS iQube variant-wise price and specifications Variants TVS iQube TVS iQube S TVS iQube ST Battery 2.2 kWh 3.1 kWh 3.5 kWh 3.5 kWh 3.5 kWh 5.3 kWh Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 94,434 ₹ 100,000 ₹ 108,993 ₹ 117,642 ₹ 127,935 ₹ 158,834 Range 94 km 123 km 145 km 145 km 145 km 212 km 0-80% charging 2.45 hrs 4.03 hrs 4.40 hrs 3 hrs 3 hrs 4.18 hrs

The TVS iQube is available in three battery pack choices - 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh and 3.5 kWh, which are priced between ₹94,434 and ₹108,993 (ex-showroom). The mid variant S is priced at ₹117,642 (ex-showroom), and comes powered by a 3.5 kWh battery pack. The top-end ST variant is available in two battery pack options - 3.5 kWh and 5.3 kWh. The base variant of the EV is capable of running up to 94 km on a single charge, while the maximum range the scooter is capable of squeezing is 145 km, from the 3.5 kWh battery pack. The prices mentioned are without the cost of the charger.

TVS iQube: How much monthly EMI you need to pay? We have calculated the monthly EMI amounts, taking the top-end trim of the electric scooter into consideration, which is priced at ₹172,808 (on-road, Delhi). Also, the loan is based on an amount of ₹1.50 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 14.5% and the loan repayment tenures considered are 18 months to 36 months.

TVS iQube monthly EMI details Rate of interest Loan repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total EMI payable 14.5% 18 months ₹ 9,322 ₹ 17,804 14.5% 36 months ₹ 5,163 ₹ 35,873