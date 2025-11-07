Buying TVS iQube? Variant-wise pricing and complete EMI breakdown explained

TVS iQube is one of the bestselling electric scooters in India that has earned popularity within a short span of time with competitive pricing, practical design and features, as well as generous performance.

TVS Motor Company was a bit late to the party of electric scooters in India, but quickly gained traction, thanks to the TVS iQube. Despite the dominance of the electric scooters from EV startups like Ather Energy and Ola Electric, TVS iQube quickly grabbed a strong foothold in the Indian electric scooter market. The EV comes with a practical design and key features. Competitive pricing and generous performance also helped in ramping up its appeal.

Available in three different trim choices, the wider battery range choices make the TVS iQube appealing to a wider range of consumers. The TVS iQube is available in standard, S and ST trim options, while the EV range is priced between 94,434 and 158,834 (ex-showroom), depending on the grade and battery pack option.

TVS iQube variant-wise price and specifications

TVS iQube variant-wise price and specifications
VariantsTVS iQubeTVS iQube STVS iQube ST
Battery2.2 kWh3.1 kWh3.5 kWh3.5 kWh3.5 kWh5.3 kWh
Price (ex-showroom) 94,434 100,000 108,993 117,642 127,935 158,834
Range94 km123 km145 km145 km145 km212 km
0-80% charging2.45 hrs4.03 hrs4.40 hrs3 hrs3 hrs4.18 hrs

The TVS iQube is available in three battery pack choices - 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh and 3.5 kWh, which are priced between 94,434 and 108,993 (ex-showroom). The mid variant S is priced at 117,642 (ex-showroom), and comes powered by a 3.5 kWh battery pack. The top-end ST variant is available in two battery pack options - 3.5 kWh and 5.3 kWh. The base variant of the EV is capable of running up to 94 km on a single charge, while the maximum range the scooter is capable of squeezing is 145 km, from the 3.5 kWh battery pack. The prices mentioned are without the cost of the charger.

TVS iQube: How much monthly EMI you need to pay?

We have calculated the monthly EMI amounts, taking the top-end trim of the electric scooter into consideration, which is priced at 172,808 (on-road, Delhi). Also, the loan is based on an amount of 1.50 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 14.5% and the loan repayment tenures considered are 18 months to 36 months.

TVS iQube monthly EMI details
Rate of interestLoan repayment tenureMonthly EMITotal EMI payable
14.5%18 months 9,322 17,804
14.5%36 months 5,163 35,873

If you opt for an 18-month loan repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be 9,322. In this case, you will have to pay a total EMI of 17,804. On the other hand, in the case of a 36-month loan repayment tenure, the monthly EMI would be 5,163, and the total EMI payable would be 35,873.

