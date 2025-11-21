Buying TVS Jupiter 110? Top 5 facts you must know

Buying TVS Jupiter 110? Top 5 facts you must know

TVS Jupiter 110 is one of the popular scooters in India, despite the growing dominance of the bigger engine-propelled models in the country. Available in both 110 cc and 125 cc, the Jupiter nomenclature has been one of the key revenue churners for the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer for a long time.

The Jupiter 110 comes with a design that grabs attention at the very first glance, thanks to its sleek headlamp and LED DRL, LED taillight, a practical yet stylish design philosophy.

TVS Jupiter 110: Variant-wise price
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Drum 72,400
Drum alloy 77,200
Drum SXC 81,000
Disc SXC 84,500
Special Edition 85,400

If you are planning to buy the TVS Jupiter 110, here are the top 5 facts about the commuter scooter, you must know.

TVS Jupiter 110: Design

The TVS Jupiter 110 received a major makeover in mid 2024. It received a fresh and modern design, featuring LED headlamps, LED daytime running light (DRL), LED turn indicators, LED taillight etc. The sleek lightbar acting at LED DRL is positioned at the centre of the front apron and it comes with integrated turn indicators. The LED brake light is surrounded by gloss black plastic, adding more visual appeal.

TVS Jupiter 110: Colours and variants

The TVS Jupiter 110 is available in five different variant options, depending on the brake and wheel choices. There are a total of six different colour choices, including Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss and Meteor Red Gloss. The availability of colour options vary depending on the variant of the scooter.

TVS Jupiter 110: Digital display with connectivity

Adding modern touch to the Jupiter 110 is a compact fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity via SmartXonnect. The display shows comes equipped with features like turn-by-turn navigation, voice commands, call and SMS alerts, distance-to-empty readings, average fuel economy data, etc. These makes the scooter more useful for tech-savvy riders.

TVS Jupiter 110: Powertrain

Powering the TVS Jupiter 110 is a 113.3 cc air-cooled, fuel injected engine that is capable of churning out 7.91 bhp and 9.2 Nm of maximum torque. The scooter also gets TVS' iGo Assist technology, which ensues extra torque boost, up to 9.8 Nm, during initial acceleration and overtaking. The engine comes complying to the OBD-2B norms, which means the advanced onboard diagnostics system constantly monitors various engine parameters.

TVS Jupiter 110: Safety

TVS Jupiter 110 with gets safety features like disc brake in top variants, Combi-Braking System (CBS), emergency stop signals, auto-cancelling turn indicators, a side stand indicator, hazard lamps, and a follow-me-home headlamp.

