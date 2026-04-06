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Buying VinFast VF 7? Here's your complete monthly EMI calculation

VinFast VF 7 is currently the flagship product in the automaker's India product lineup.

Mainak Das
Published6 Apr 2026, 07:05 AM IST
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VinFast VF 7 is currently the flagship product in the automaker's India product lineup.
VinFast VF 7 is currently the flagship product in the automaker's India product lineup.
AI Quick Read

VinFast launched its two electric SUVs in India less than a year ago. The VF 6 is the most affordable product from the brand in India currently, while the VF 7 is the flagship one. Within a short span of time, the Vietnamese electric car manufacturer has grabbed a lot of attention from consumers. The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 both come with a tech-forward approach, while the design, features, and performance give them an overall appealing proposition.

The VinFast VF 7 come available in five different trim choices: Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, Sky Infinity. The price for this electric SUV ranges between 21.89 lakh and 26.79 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. This premium electric compact SUV is known for its avant-garde design and high performance. It competes with rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and the Tata Harrier EV. The VF 7 is available in two battery pack choices: 59.6 kWh and 70 kWh, and offers up to 510 km range on a single charge.

If you have been planning to buy the VinFast VF 7 and are wondering about the monthly EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick guide for you.

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VinFast VF 7: How much EMI to pay?

To calculate the monthly EMI for the VinFast VF 7, we have considered the top-end pricing of the electric SUV, which is 26.79 lakh (ex-showroom), for the Sky Infinity. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

VinFast VF 7: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
VinFast VF 7 Sky Infinity 26,79,000 26,79,0009.5%24 month 123,005 273,118
36 month 85,816 410,386
48 month 67,305 551,634
60 month 56,264 696,839

As per this calculation, the VinFast VF 7 Sky Infinity commands a monthly EMI of 123,005 for a 24-month period, which is reduced to 85,816 for a 36-month repayment tenure. In the case of a 48-month tenure, the amount is reduced to 67,305, while in the case of a 60-month period, the amount is reduced to 56,264.

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About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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