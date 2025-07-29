Buying your dream car in India? Prices may drop for Rolls-Royce, Land Rover and more

The recently finalised Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom is set to significantly reshape trade dynamics across key automotive sectors, particularly impacting luxury car imports and tyre exports.

Under the new terms, India will reduce import duties on cars manufactured in the UK from the current 110 per cent to 50 per cent in the first year of implementation. The phased tariff cut is expected to make high-end British automobiles more accessible in the Indian market.

Luxury Cars to See Price Drop Several luxury car brands stand to benefit from the tariff reduction. Rolls-Royce, known for its ultra-luxury offerings such as the Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan, will see a notable drop in prices. The all-electric Spectre model, slated to arrive later in the decade, will also be subject to the reduced tariff by the fifth year of the FTA.

Bentley’s lineup, including the Bentayga SUV, Continental GT, and Flying Spur, will also become more competitively priced. With most models priced well over ₹5 crore, the lower import duty is expected to improve market accessibility.

Aston Martin’s range, comprising the Vantage, DB12, Vanquish, and DBX, will similarly benefit. Manufactured at the company’s Gaydon facility, these cars are currently imported into India, and the reduced import tax could encourage greater uptake among Indian buyers.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), despite some models being assembled in India, will gain from the reduced duties on completely built units (CBUs). The flagship Range Rover SV and Sport SV, both fully imported, are expected to become significantly more affordable. However, the Defender model, produced in Slovakia, will not qualify for tariff cuts under this agreement.

Jaguar, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, is in the midst of transitioning to electric vehicles. Its upcoming ultra-luxury EV based on the Type 00 Concept will qualify for the tariff reductions only after the five-year schedule is completed. Meanwhile, the brand's F-Pace SUV remains locally assembled, limiting the immediate impact of the FTA on that model.

Boost for Indian Tyre Exports The FTA also includes provisions for Indian tyre manufacturers. According to the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), all customs duties on tyres and rubber products exported from India to the UK have been removed with immediate effect. This is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Indian tyre brands in the British market.FTA

ATMA reported that tyre exports to the UK reached ₹732 crore in FY2024–25, marking an 11 per cent increase from ₹660 crore the previous year. The industry has been on a steady growth path, with a 10 per cent rise in exports also recorded in FY2022–23.

On the import side, India has opted for a cautious approach. Tyres from the UK will fall under the E10 staging category, meaning tariffs will be gradually reduced over a ten-year period. This structure is intended to balance market access with protection for the domestic industry.

The phased liberalisation is part of a broader strategy aimed at supporting long-term sustainability in India’s tyre manufacturing sector, which saw total exports exceed ₹25,000 crore in FY2024–25.