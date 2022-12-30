BYD 2023 Dolphin electric car launched: Features and other details

At the moment, it is available in China. It comes with a starting price of CNY 1,16,800 which roughly translates to ₹13.9 lakh. The car’s top-end model costs CNY 1,36,800 (approx. ₹16.3 lakh). There are no details about whether and when the company will launch the BYD 2023 Dolphin electric vehicle in India.