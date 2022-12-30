BYD 2023 Dolphin electric car launched: Features and other details

Warren Buffett-backed electric car giant BYD has expanded its vehicle range with the launch of BYD 2023 Dolphin. The electric car comes with the company’s “Marine Aesthetics" design. It comes powered by LFP Blade batteries and can boot from 0 to 100 kmph within 7.5 seconds.
At the moment, it is available in China. It comes with a starting price of CNY 1,16,800 which roughly translates to ₹13.9 lakh. The car’s top-end model costs CNY 1,36,800 (approx. ₹16.3 lakh). There are no details about whether and when the company will launch the BYD 2023 Dolphin electric vehicle in India.
BYD 2023 Dolphin electric car features
In terms of design, BYD 2023 Dolphin electric car is touted to come with a sleek design based on the company’s ‘Marine Aesthetics’ language, developed by Chief Designer Wolfgang Egger. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2700mm and measures 4070x1770x1570mm. It will run on 16-inch/17-inch wheels, depending on the model. Pupu Pink, Beibei Grey, Cheese Yellow, Surfing Blue, Atlantis Grey, Taro Purple, and Black are the colour options of the electric car.
The electric car comes powered by a front permanent magnet synchronous motor. It will be offered in two output options – 70 kW/180 Nm and 130 kW/290 Nm with a cruising range of 420 km and 401 km, respectively. Each model is said to jump from 0-100 km/h in 10.9 seconds and 7.5 seconds.
The engine on the BYD Dolphin electric car comes coupled with a 44.9 kWh BYD LFP Blade battery pack. The EV comes with support for 60kW fast charging.
Interiors of BYD Dolphin EV includes a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a 5-inch full LCD instrument panel, and a 12.8-inch floating central control screen. The electric car offers features like front seat heating, four-way electronically adjustable passenger seat, six-way electronically adjustable driver seat, and a rear center armrest with a cup holder.
Additional features include a front parking radar, electric exterior mirrors, real-time pressure monitoring along with seatbelt warning light.
