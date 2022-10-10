BYD Atto 3 to be showcased in India tomorrow: What to expect

The BYD Atto 3 is expected to sport a quirky exterior design with curvy lines, a large grille, LED headlamps, 18-inch wheels and a single-piece tail lamp. Customers would also get to see a large Build Your Dreams logo on the boot lid.
The BYD Atto 3, an electric SUV, would be unveiled tomorrow in India. This car is the BYD’s second private market vehicle for sale in India after the E6 MPV and it is expected to be offered in two battery capacities with FWD configuration.
The BYD Atto 3, an electric SUV, would be unveiled tomorrow in India. This car is the BYD’s second private market vehicle for sale in India after the E6 MPV and it is expected to be offered in two battery capacities with FWD configuration.
For interiors, the EV is equally quirky with unusual shapes for the dashboard, AC vents, door handles and speakers. Dominating the dashboard is a 12.8-inch rotatable display with Apple CarPlay and Android compatibility. The feature list is extensive with features like climate control, a panoramic roof, powered front seats, an electric tailgate, and an ADAS suite. For safety, the EV is likely to get seven airbags, ABS, ESP, hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera and four radars for the ADAS system.
The Atto 3 will be offered with two battery packs 49.92kWh and 60.48kWh with a WLTP range of 345km and 420km respectively. The battery pick is BYD’s blade battery and can also be used for a vehicle to load power function. The electric motor powering the front wheels produced 201bhp and 350Nm torque. It was mated to a single-speed transmission.
It is expected that BYD will price the Atto 3 in the range of ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh putting it in the league with vehicles like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hybrid in the electric and hybrid league.
Landmark Cars has opened multiple BYD outlets in India, with the first sales and service facility opened at Okhla, Delhi. Moreover, the automaker plans to expand showrooms in Mumbai, Thane and Noida. It is noteworthy that Landmark Cars is also a deal principal for Mercedes-Benz, Jeep and Volkswagen automobiles in India.
Last year, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD’s Indian arm launched its e6 model at an ex-showroom price of ₹29.6 lakh, seeking to capitalise on India’s emerging market for electric mobility.
