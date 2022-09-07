BYD Atto 3 to launch in India: What to expect

This upcoming EV from BYD is close to 4.5m long and is already selling in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The Atto 3 will come to India via SKD (semi-knocked down) assembly route.
BYD (Build Your Dreams), a new entrant in the electric vehicle space would launch its second vehicle in India, the Atto 3 electric SUV on October 11, 2022. The EV is expected to join the ₹25 lakh to 35 lakh EV segment. Reportedly, the Electric SUV’s E platform is expected to provide a better driving comfort than its rivals.
This upcoming EV from BYD is close to 4.5m long and is already selling in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The Atto 3 will come to India via SKD (semi-knocked down) assembly route and join the all-electric e6 MPV which was launched for private buyers at ₹29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) at BYD plant in Chennai. Deliveries for BYD Atto 3 SUV are likely to commence from next year.
Landmark Cars has opened multiple BYD outlets in India, with the first sales and service facility opened at Okhla, Delhi. Moreover, the automaker plans to expand showrooms in Mumbai, Thane and Noida.
It is noteworthy that Landmark Cars is also a deal principal for Mercedes-Benz, Jeep and Volkswagen automobiles in India.
Last year, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD’s Indian arm launched its e6 model at an ex-showroom price of ₹29.6 lakh, seeking to capitalise on India’s emerging market for electric mobility.
BYD India Pvt. Ltd. in a statement said the model with 71.7 kilowatt hour (kwh) blade battery is being made available to the business-to-business segment.
The vehicle has a WLTC (worldwide harmonised light vehicles test cycles) range of 520 kms (city) and a WLTC (combined) range of 415km with single charge. The motor offers a torque of 180 Nm and a top speed of 130 km per hour, the statement said.
To recall, BYD India was set up in 2007 in Chennai and has an office in New Delhi. The Indian subsidiary has two factories, covering more than 140,000 sqm, with a cumulative investment of over $150 million. The business covers mobile components, solar panels, battery energy storage, electric buses, electric trucks, electric forklifts, chargers, rail transit, and more, also providing customers with product solutions and related after-sales services, the company statement said.
