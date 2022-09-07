BYD Atto 3 to launch in India: What to expect

This upcoming EV from BYD is close to 4.5m long and is already selling in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The Atto 3 will come to India via SKD (semi-knocked down) assembly route and join the all-electric e6 MPV which was launched for private buyers at ₹29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) at BYD plant in Chennai. Deliveries for BYD Atto 3 SUV are likely to commence from next year.