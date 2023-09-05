BYD, China’s Tesla, Is Coming for the World

Overseas sales accounted for only about 1% of BYD’s total sales in August. But as China has become the world’s largest EV exporter, partly helped by Tesla shipping from its Shanghai factory to other countries, BYD is setting its sights abroad, too. The company is pushing out new models to Europe. Its Atto 3 crossover sport-utility vehicles have been quite popular in countries such as Sweden. Its Seal sedan and Dolphin hatchback will start shipping to Europe later this year.

