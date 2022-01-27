Warren Buffett -backed new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD has started delivering the new e6 car in India. It has delivered the first set of 30 premium pure electric MPVs, the e6 to its customers in India. The e6 was launched in India early November 2021.

These 30 vehicles are handed over to their customers across six cities including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Delhi and Mumbai. The recently launched e6 MPV comes with a boot space of 580 litres.

BYD India had appointed six dealers across eight Indian cities. The dealerships will be equipped with products, completely covered workshops, and showrooms to provide focused sales consulting.

This model is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹29,60,000 inclusive of a 7kW charger, and ₹29,15,000 exclusive of a 7kW charger.

It is equipped with Bosch’s IPB intelligent brake control system with fast response and a smooth linear braking feel. The e6 is capable of regenerating energy from as low as 2km/h. Built on the BYD e-Platform, the e6 integrates the electric powertrain components to reduce weight, optimize efficiency.

The new e6 comes with driver’s side and front passenger seat airbags, the vehicle also features a seat belt reminder for all. The new model also comes with a speed sensing automatic locking and a rearview camera with distance scale line.

The car also comes with LED daytime running lights and LED rear combination lamps. Leather seats and a 6-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats achieve the upgraded interior. A 10.1-inch rotatable touch screen allows Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity for a seamless connection.

The new e6 also comes with a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 km (whichever is earlier), battery cell warranty of 8 Years/500,000 km (whichever is earlier), and a traction motor warranty of 8 Years/150,000 km (whichever is earlier).

