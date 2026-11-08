BYD Denza D9 luxury MPV spotted in Mumbai: Check out its design and features ahead of India debut

BYD's luxury vehicle brand Denza is getting ready to enter the Indian market, and its D9 luxury MPV has now been spotted in the country for the first time.

The vehicle was seen in Mumbai being unloaded from an enclosed transporter, days before the brand's scheduled India debut on 13 November, 2026.

What does the Denza D9 look like? The latest spy images, credited to Aryamane Dhanraj, show the D9 in a grey exterior finish without camouflage. The sighting follows the recent appearance of the green Denza Z9 GT shooting brake on Indian roads. Both vehicles are expected to form part of the brand's initial product line-up for the country.

The D9 sighting also suggests that preparations are under way ahead of the official unveiling. However, BYD is yet to announce the India-specific features, prices and delivery timelines for the MPV.

The Denza D9 is a large luxury MPV designed with a focus on passenger comfort, particularly for those travelling in the second row.

The Mumbai spy images show its rear design, which features a full-width illuminated tail-lamp assembly, large DENZA lettering and a D9 badge on the lower-left side of the tailgate. It also gets a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, a large rear windscreen and chrome detailing on the lower bumper.

The D9 measures approximately 5,250 mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and 1,920 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,110 mm and offers a seven-seat layout.

International versions of the MPV come with features such as powered sliding doors, second-row captain seats, heating, ventilation and massage functions, powered leg rests and rear entertainment screens. Premium upholstery and a range of comfort features are also available, depending on the variant and market.

These features give an indication of the D9's luxury positioning. However, the final equipment list for India is yet to be confirmed.

Denza D9 powertrain, range and expected price Internationally, the Denza D9 is available with both plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The India-bound model is expected to be the fully electric version.

According to international specifications reported by Autocar India, the electric D9 gets a 103kWh battery pack, with a claimed WLTP range of around 520 km. Its front-mounted electric motor produces 313hp and 360Nm of torque. It also supports DC fast charging of up to 200kW.

These figures relate to the international model and should not be treated as confirmed India specifications. The battery configuration, certified driving range, charging capacity and other technical details for the Indian version are expected to be announced at the brand's debut.

The D9 is expected to be priced around ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom), although BYD has not confirmed the figure. At this price point, it would compete with premium MPVs such as the MG M9, Toyota Vellfire and Lexus.

Denza D9 and Z9 GT to mark India's luxury EV push BYD has confirmed that its luxury brand Denza will make its India debut on 13 November, 2026. The D9 MPV and Z9 GT shooting brake are expected to be the first two products introduced in the country.

The Z9 GT is a fully electric performance-oriented model with a triple-motor setup in its international specification. It is expected to sit at a higher price point than the D9, with reports suggesting a range of ₹1.2 crore to ₹1.5 crore.

Both vehicles are expected to arrive as completely built units (CBUs), meaning they will be imported rather than assembled locally. Denza is also expected to operate through a separate premium retail network instead of relying entirely on BYD's existing showrooms.