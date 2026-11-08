BYD Denza D9 luxury MPV spotted in Mumbai: Check out its design and features ahead of India debut

BYD's luxury vehicle brand Denza is getting ready to enter the Indian market, and its D9 luxury MPV has now been spotted in the country for the first time.

The vehicle was seen in Mumbai being unloaded from an enclosed transporter, days before the brand's scheduled India debut on 13 November, 2026.

Advertisement

What does the Denza D9 look like? The latest spy images, credited to Aryamane Dhanraj, show the D9 in a grey exterior finish without camouflage. The sighting follows the recent appearance of the green Denza Z9 GT shooting brake on Indian roads. Both vehicles are expected to form part of the brand's initial product line-up for the country.

The D9 sighting also suggests that preparations are under way ahead of the official unveiling. However, BYD is yet to announce the India-specific features, prices and delivery timelines for the MPV.

The Denza D9 is a large luxury MPV designed with a focus on passenger comfort, particularly for those travelling in the second row.

The Mumbai spy images show its rear design, which features a full-width illuminated tail-lamp assembly, large DENZA lettering and a D9 badge on the lower-left side of the tailgate. It also gets a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, a large rear windscreen and chrome detailing on the lower bumper.

Advertisement

The D9 measures approximately 5,250 mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and 1,920 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,110 mm and offers a seven-seat layout.

International versions of the MPV come with features such as powered sliding doors, second-row captain seats, heating, ventilation and massage functions, powered leg rests and rear entertainment screens. Premium upholstery and a range of comfort features are also available, depending on the variant and market.

These features give an indication of the D9's luxury positioning. However, the final equipment list for India is yet to be confirmed.

Denza D9 powertrain, range and expected price Internationally, the Denza D9 is available with both plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The India-bound model is expected to be the fully electric version.

Advertisement

According to international specifications reported by Autocar India, the electric D9 gets a 103kWh battery pack, with a claimed WLTP range of around 520 km. Its front-mounted electric motor produces 313hp and 360Nm of torque. It also supports DC fast charging of up to 200kW.

These figures relate to the international model and should not be treated as confirmed India specifications. The battery configuration, certified driving range, charging capacity and other technical details for the Indian version are expected to be announced at the brand's debut.

The D9 is expected to be priced around ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom), although BYD has not confirmed the figure. At this price point, it would compete with premium MPVs such as the MG M9, Toyota Vellfire and Lexus.

Advertisement

Denza D9 and Z9 GT to mark India's luxury EV push BYD has confirmed that its luxury brand Denza will make its India debut on 13 November, 2026. The D9 MPV and Z9 GT shooting brake are expected to be the first two products introduced in the country.

The Z9 GT is a fully electric performance-oriented model with a triple-motor setup in its international specification. It is expected to sit at a higher price point than the D9, with reports suggesting a range of ₹1.2 crore to ₹1.5 crore.

Both vehicles are expected to arrive as completely built units (CBUs), meaning they will be imported rather than assembled locally. Denza is also expected to operate through a separate premium retail network instead of relying entirely on BYD's existing showrooms.

Advertisement

The November 13 event should provide more clarity on the India-specific specifications, pricing, bookings and dealership plans. The D9 will be an important model for Denza as it looks to enter India's growing luxury vehicle market, particularly the premium MPV segment.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.