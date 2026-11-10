BYD Denza D9 spotted in India ahead of November 13 launch: Expected price, features and what buyers can expect

BYD's luxury electric MPV, the Denza D9, has been spotted in India ahead of the company's planned launch of its premium car brand on November 13. The vehicle was seen in Mumbai without camouflage, being unloaded from a transporter. The sighting comes just days before Denza makes its official India debut.

The Denza D9 is expected to be one of the first two vehicles introduced by the brand in India, alongside the Denza Z9 GT. While the company has not announced the India-specific price yet, reports suggest that the luxury MPV could cost around ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom). Some estimates place its expected price between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore.

The D9 will target buyers looking for a large electric vehicle with a focus on passenger comfort, cabin space and premium features. It is expected to compete with the MG M9 and could also attract buyers considering the Toyota Vellfire.

BYD Denza D9: Expected price and launch date in India Denza will officially enter the Indian market on 13 November, 2026. The company has confirmed the date, with the D9 and Z9 GT expected to be part of its initial product line-up.

The latest sighting of the D9 in Mumbai suggests that preparations for the launch are under way. Images of the vehicle show it in a grey colour, with no camouflage covering its exterior.

According to reports, the Denza D9 could be priced at around ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, buyers will have to wait for the official announcement to know the exact price, available variants and booking details.

The MPV is expected to arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU). This means the vehicle will be manufactured outside India and imported as a finished product. Import duties could therefore play an important role in its final pricing.

At this price, the D9 will enter a small but competitive luxury MPV market. Its closest rivals are expected to include the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire. The Lexus LM is another option in the premium people-mover segment.

BYD Denza D9: Design, features and battery range The Denza D9 is a large seven-seater MPV measuring around 5,250 mm in length. It has a wheelbase of 3,110 mm, which should help provide more space inside the cabin.

The international version focuses heavily on rear-seat comfort. It comes with second-row captain seats that offer electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions.

Other features include powered sliding doors, rear entertainment screens, ambient lighting and three-zone climate control. The availability of these features in India will be confirmed at launch.

The exterior has a large front grille, LED lighting and a wide rear design. The recently spotted Indian model also features a connected LED tail-light arrangement, a roof spoiler and chrome detailing around the rear bumper.

In international markets, the fully electric Denza D9 is available with a 103kWh battery pack. Its front-mounted electric motor produces 313hp and 360Nm of torque. The model has a claimed WLTP range of around 520 km on a single charge and supports DC fast charging of up to 200kW.

These figures are based on the international version. BYD has not yet confirmed whether the same battery and motor configuration will be offered in India.

The company also sells the D9 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain in some international markets, but the fully electric version is expected to be the focus of its Indian offering.

Denza D9 will arrive alongside the Z9 GT The D9 will not be the only vehicle introduced when Denza enters India. The company is also expected to bring the Z9 GT, an electric shooting brake that will sit higher in the brand's initial line-up.

The Z9 GT is expected to be priced between ₹1.2 crore and ₹1.5 crore. Its international version gets a triple-motor electric setup producing 1,156hp and a 122.5kWh battery pack.

With the two models, BYD will look to establish Denza as a premium electric vehicle brand in India, separate from its existing mass-market electric car offerings.