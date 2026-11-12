BYD Denza D9 spotted undisguised in India ahead of 13 November launch: Expected price, range, features

The BYD Denza D9 luxury electric MPV has been spotted undisguised on Indian roads ahead of its scheduled debut on 13 November. The sighting suggests that BYD's luxury brand "Denza" is gearing up to launch into the luxury MPV market with a new 7-seater that will target space-conscious buyers who are interested in electric mobility and premium features.

The latest sighting comes days after the Denza Z9 GT was spotted in India. The D9 will be right under the MG M9 and over the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM. The spotted D9 is reportedly a pre-launch model, according to MotorOctane. The company will announce its specifications and pricing for India at the event.

Denza D9: Design and interior features The Denza D9 is expected to retain its global design for the Indian market. The MPV features a large footprint, a flat front fascia, sleek LED lighting and an expansive glasshouse. It also gets sliding rear doors for easier access to the rear cabin.

Passenger comfort is a key focus, particularly in the second row. Higher-spec international variants offer reclining zero-gravity seats with heating, ventilation and massage features, along with captain seats.

The tech package comes with a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an independent 10.25-inch passenger display.

Other features available in global- spec models include a 12.8-inch rear entertainment screen, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, a multifunctional armrest display and a built-in refrigerator. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the updated global model are supported by a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor and side cameras. However, the feature list for the India-spec model is yet to be confirmed.

Denza D9: Powertrain and range The Denza D9 is sold worldwide in both battery-electric and plug-in-hybrid versions. BYD's report indicates that it might release only the fully electric version in India.

The international electric mode is said to provide a range of up to 600 km according to the NEDC cycle. Actual driving range may vary with road conditions and driving practices. BYD has yet to unveil the official range and battery specifications of the India-spec version.

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Denza D9: Expected price in India The Denza D9 is expected to be priced between Rs. 80 lakh and Rs. 1 crore in India. This is a range of estimates; the precise price will be revealed on 13 November.