BYD eMAX 7 MPV launched in India, starting at ₹26.90 lakhs: Check range, features and more

BYD has introduced the eMAX 7, an all-electric MPV available in Premium and Superior trims. Prices start at 26.90 lakh, with significant design and performance upgrades over the e6, including advanced features and battery options for extended range.

Updated8 Oct 2024, 02:53 PM IST
BYD has launched its eMAX 7, a fully electric MPV available in two trim levels – Premium and Superior. This new model serves as a successor to the BYD e6, boasting significant upgrades in design, features, and performance. The eMAX 7 is priced from 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Premium six-seater variant, while the seven-seater version is priced at 27.50 lakh. The Superior trim level starts at 29.30 lakh and goes up to 29.90 lakh for the seven-seater option.

The "e" in eMAX 7 denotes its all-electric powertrain, while "MAX" signifies enhancements in range, performance, and features compared to the e6. The "7" indicates the next generation in BYD's electric MPV line, representing an evolution in technology and design.

Exterior and Design Updates

The eMAX 7 departs from the e6's design with sharper lines and a more refined look, incorporating BYD’s "dragon face" design language. It features updated LED headlights connected by a single chrome strip, angular air ducts, and newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle showcases connected LED tail lights, contributing to a modern and polished aesthetic.

Battery and Performance

The MPV comes with two battery options. The entry-level Premium variant is equipped with a 55.4kWh battery, producing 161bhp and 310Nm of torque, offering a claimed range of 420km. The Superior variant features a larger 71.8kWh battery, delivering 201bhp and 310Nm of torque with an extended range of 530km.

Features and Interior

The eMAX 7 features a host of upgrades over the e6, including a new 12.8-inch rotating infotainment screen and a revamped dashboard. Despite these modern updates, it retains an analogue instrument cluster. The vehicle offers both six-seater and seven-seater configurations, with the six-seater option featuring captain seats in the second row. Additional features include dual wireless phone chargers, a panoramic glass roof, and ventilated front seats. The vehicle also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, allowing it to power external devices.

Safety

In terms of safety, the eMAX 7 is expected to come equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), although the specific ADAS level has not been confirmed. In terms of competition, the BYD eMAX 7 is positioned as a rival to hybrid models like the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

 

 

MoreLess
Business NewsAuto NewsBYD eMAX 7 MPV launched in India, starting at ₹26.90 lakhs: Check range, features and more

