BYD launches Denza Z9 GT at ₹1.57 crore in India: Price, range, features, bookings and more

BYD has launched the Denza Z9 GT in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.57 crore, expanding its luxury electric vehicle portfolio with a five-seat grand tourer featuring a shooting brake design. The launch also brings the seven-seat Denza D9 luxury MPV into focus as part of the company's India lineup.

The Z9 GT is the performance flagship of BYD's luxury Denza brand and enters a premium electric car market largely dominated by SUVs and sedans. Its long bonnet, low roofline and rear hatch give it a distinctive shooting brake profile.

Advertisement

According to automotive publication RushLane, reservations for the Z9 GT open on November 14 for a booking amount of ₹10 lakh. Initially, the car will be available in six cities -- Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Price, bookings and warranty The Denza Z9 GT is priced at ₹1.57 crore (ex-showroom). Customers can choose from three exterior colours -- Fjord Green, Obsidian Black and Rime Gold.

The interior is available in three colour combinations -- Dark Chocolate with Perg Beige, Dark Chocolate with Red Velvet and Full Black.

BYD is offering a vehicle warranty of six years or 1.5 lakh km, whichever comes earlier, and an eight-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty on the high-voltage battery.

The company is also offering six years of complimentary roadside assistance and an 11 kW home charger as part of the reservation package, according to RushLane.

Advertisement

Bookings open with a ₹10 lakh deposit across six cities - Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Design and features The India-spec Z9 GT measures around 5,180 mm in length and 1,990 mm in width, with a wheelbase of 3,125 mm. Its exterior features dual-bar headlamps, flush door handles, a split roof spoiler, wraparound tail lamps and a prominent rear diffuser.

Advertisement

One of its distinctive features is rear-wheel steering. The system allows the rear wheels to steer independently, improving manoeuvrability in tight spaces. Certain equipped versions also support crab-walking movements.

Inside, the five-seat cabin gets a 17.3-inch central touchscreen, a 13.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a separate 13.2-inch display for the front passenger.

Other features include an augmented-reality head-up display, a 20-speaker Devialet sound system, a panoramic glass roof, dual 50W wireless charging pads and a knitted velvet headliner.

The seats offer power adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions.

The electric grand tourer gets a 122.49 kWh battery and three motors, with a claimed range of up to 670 km

Advertisement

Battery, performance and range The India-spec Denza Z9 GT is offered exclusively as a fully electric model, powered by BYD's second-generation Blade battery technology.

It gets a 122.49 kWh battery pack connected to a three-motor setup. The front motor produces 308 bhp and 410 Nm of torque, while the two rear motors generate 416 bhp and 400 Nm each.

BYD claims the electric grand tourer can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 kmph. Its claimed driving range is up to 670 km under the NEDC testing cycle.

The car also gets DiSus-A suspension technology and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) package.

It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 270 kmph.

Advertisement

What buyers should know Alongside the Z9 GT, BYD's Denza portfolio in India also includes the seven-seat D9 luxury MPV. The model is positioned around passenger comfort, particularly for occupants in the second row.

The D9 features a large body, sliding rear doors, a flat front fascia, sleek LED lighting and an expansive glasshouse.

Higher-spec international versions offer reclining zero-gravity seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, along with captain seats.

Its technology package includes a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a separate 10.25-inch display for the front passenger. Global-spec models also offer a 12.8-inch rear entertainment screen, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, multifunctional armrest display and an integrated refrigerator.

The updated international model also gets ADAS features supported by a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor and side cameras. However, the feature list for the India-spec D9 is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

What buyers should keep in mind For buyers considering the Denza Z9 GT, the ₹1.57-crore ex-showroom price, ₹10-lakh reservation amount, six-city availability and warranty package are the key details at launch.

The D9, meanwhile, offers a seven-seat luxury MPV alternative, but buyers will have to wait for confirmation of its India-specific price, equipment, battery specifications and availability.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer