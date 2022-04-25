Cimex Inc. Pvt. Ltd., BYD’s partner in Nepal, has signed an agreement for 50 units of BYD e6 with Self Drive Nepal Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Spark Group for emission-free rental fleet operation. This is a single largest order for electric vehicle fleet operation in South Asia. On April 20, Cimex Inc. and Self Drive have together signed a framework agreement making Self Drive the exclusive rental partner for BYD electric vehicles.

Self Drive offers low-cost, zero-emission, chauffeured cars to corporate and private clients in Kathmandu. The fleet operation has commenced of BYD e6 models.

A BYD service center will also be set up at Spark Group's facility in Guheshwori, Katmandu. The modern workshop facility is scheduled to be operational within May 2022 with trained professionals and modern equipment to strengthen BYD’s position in Nepal. As part of the workshop, Fast Chargers have already been installed at the facility in Guheshwori, Kathmandu.

The e6 is equipped with blade battery, the only battery that successfully passes the nail penetration test, the most rigorous way to test the thermal runaway of batteries. With a focus on safety and efficiency, the e6 is easy and convenient to charge, as it supports both AC and DC fast charging. Designed for a smooth and comfortable ride, the All-New e6 comes with a large boot space of 580 litres.

Sahil Shrestha, the CEO of Cimex Inc. Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have been looking for various options to promote Electric Mobility with BYD's green technologies in Nepal. We are convinced that we have found the right partner to do this – we share many of the same objectives of providing safe, reliable, and efficient green transport in cities."

Roshan Pokharel, CEO of Self Drive, said, “BYD’s e6 will meet all our requirements to offer passengers comfort, good range, and rapid charging experience. We share BYD’s desire to provide practical, zero-emission solutions and look forward to a long-term partnership."