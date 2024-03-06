BYD Seal EV debuts in India, starting at ₹41 lakhs: Details on booking, features and more
BYD Seal EV officially enters the Indian market with varying battery pack sizes and powertrain options, priced from ₹41 lakhs. The sedan offers a range of advanced features, including a 5-star safety rating and impressive acceleration times.
BYD India has officially launched its highly anticipated Seal electric vehicle in the Indian market, marking a significant milestone in the country's electric mobility landscape. The electric sedan, which made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, faced some delays in its launch but has now hit the market with a range of impressive features.