BYD India has officially launched its highly anticipated Seal electric vehicle in the Indian market, marking a significant milestone in the country's electric mobility landscape. The electric sedan, which made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, faced some delays in its launch but has now hit the market with a range of impressive features.

One of the key highlights of the BYD Seal EV is the availability of two different battery pack options. The first is a 61.44 kWh battery pack, exclusively offered with the Dynamic Range variant. The second option is an 82.56 kWh battery pack, available in two variants – Premium Range and Performance. Prospective buyers can secure their bookings by paying a token amount of ₹1.25 lakh.

Differentiating the three variants are their powertrains and performance levels. Both the Dynamic Range and Premium Range variants come with a rear-wheel drive powertrain, while the Performance variant boasts an all-wheel drive powertrain. The power outputs vary across the models, with the Dynamic Range producing 201 bhp and 310 Nm, the Premium Range offering 308 bhp and 360 Nm, and the Performance variant delivering a combined power output of 522 bhp and 670 Nm.

Pricing for the BYD Seal EV starts at ₹41 lakhs for the Dynamic Range, ₹45.55 lakhs for the Premium Range, and ₹53 lakhs for the Performance variant – all prices are ex-showroom.

In terms of performance and range, the Dynamic Range claims a respectable 510 km range with a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds. The Premium Range excels with a quicker acceleration time of 5.9 seconds and a claimed range of 650 km. The Performance variant, designed for enthusiasts, offers a range of 580 km and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

Available in four appealing colors – Aurora White, Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey, and Artic Blue – the BYD Seal EV has already earned a prestigious 5-star crash test rating from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

Stepping inside the Seal, drivers will be greeted with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a digital driver's display, and a touchscreen infotainment system that can rotate for added convenience. The interior also features a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features.

