BYD Seal EV set to hit the Indian market tomorrow: All we know so far
Chinese automaker BYD to launch Seal EV in India on March 5th, with expected price range of ₹55-60 lakh. Flagship EV features 82.5kWh battery, 570km range, 230bhp motor, and 5-star safety rating.
In a major development for the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market, Chinese automaker BYD is all set to launch its highly anticipated third offering, the Seal EV, on March 5th. The company opened bookings for the sedan in February, with an expected price range between ₹55 lakh and ₹60 lakh.