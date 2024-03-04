Active Stocks
BYD Seal EV set to hit the Indian market tomorrow: All we know so far
BYD Seal EV set to hit the Indian market tomorrow: All we know so far

Chinese automaker BYD to launch Seal EV in India on March 5th, with expected price range of ₹55-60 lakh. Flagship EV features 82.5kWh battery, 570km range, 230bhp motor, and 5-star safety rating.

In a major development for the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market, Chinese automaker BYD is all set to launch its highly anticipated third offering, the Seal EV, on March 5th. The company opened bookings for the sedan in February, with an expected price range between 55 lakh and 60 lakh.

Positioned as BYD's flagship EV in India, the Seal will join the existing lineup, which includes the e6 MPV and the Atto3 crossover SUV, currently priced at 29.15 lakh and 33.99 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

The BYD Seal EV is expected to feature a single variant equipped with an 82.5kWh battery pack, delivering an impressive claimed range of 570km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge. The sedan will be powered by a rear axle-mounted motor, boasting 230bhp and 360Nm of peak torque, capable of accelerating from zero to 100kmph in under six seconds.

Measuring 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, the Seal EV exhibits a sleek and aerodynamic design with a drag coefficient of just 0.21 cd. The exterior is adorned with crystal LED headlamps featuring boomerang-shaped LED DRLs and full-width LED taillights.

Inside the cabin, the Seal promises a premium experience with soft-touch materials. The dashboard features a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, reminiscent of the one found in the Atto 3. The digital driver display is a substantial 10.25 inches, and the sedan comes equipped with two wireless charging pads, a head-up display, and various other modern amenities.

Safety is a paramount focus for BYD, as evidenced by the Seal's 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. The vehicle scored impressively across various categories, including 89 per cent for adult occupants, 87 per cent for child occupants, 82 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 76 per cent in Safety Assist.

The safety features of the BYD Seal include dual front airbags, belt pre-tensioners, belt load limiters, side airbags, a center airbag, ISOFIX child seat mounts, airbag cut-off switch, seatbelt reminders, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist System, and Fatigue/Distraction Detection.

 

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 04:22 PM IST
