BYD set to launch third electric car in India - the Seal electric Sedan
BYD is launching its third electric car, the BYD Seal, in India on March 5. The electric sedan boasts a sleek design, advanced features, and a range of up to 700 km on a single charge. Priced at around ₹65-70 lakh, the BYD Seal will compete with the Kia EV6 and BMW i4.
In an exciting development for electric vehicle enthusiasts in India, Chinese EV giant BYD is gearing up to introduce its third electric car to the Indian market. The eagerly awaited BYD Seal electric sedan is scheduled to make its debut on March 5, joining the existing lineup of the Atto 3 electric SUV and e6 electric MPV, reported HT Auto.