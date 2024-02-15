BYD set to launch third electric car in India - the Seal electric Sedan

In an exciting development for electric vehicle enthusiasts in India, Chinese EV giant BYD is gearing up to introduce its third electric car to the Indian market. The eagerly awaited BYD Seal electric sedan is scheduled to make its debut on March 5, joining the existing lineup of the Atto 3 electric SUV and e6 electric MPV, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, originally showcased during the Auto Expo in January last year, the BYD Seal was initially slated for a festive season launch but faced delays. The electric sedan is already making waves in global markets, where it competes with the likes of the Tesla Model 3.

Reportedly, measuring 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, the BYD Seal boasts a sleek design based on the EV maker's dedicated e-Platform 3.0. Influenced by the Ocean X concept displayed in 2021, the Seal features an aerodynamic body with a remarkable drag coefficient of just 0.21 cd. Its exterior showcases crystal LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, along with full-width LED taillights running across the entire length of the boot-lid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside, the BYD Seal promises a premium experience with soft-touch materials and a dominant 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard also includes a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a head-up display, and two wireless charging pads, among other features.

One of the standout features of the BYD Seal is its Blade battery technology, ensuring top-notch performance. The electric sedan offers two battery options in global markets – a 61.4 kWh battery providing a range of 550 kms on a single charge and a larger 82.5 kWh unit offering up to 700 kms (CLTC) on a single charge. The Seal supports fast charging capabilities of up to 150 kW with the bigger pack and up to 110 kW with the smaller pack.

Safety is a paramount focus for BYD, with the Seal earning a 5-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. Notably, the Seal scored high percentages across various categories, including adult occupants (89%), child occupants (87%), Vulnerable Road Users (82%), and Safety Assist (76%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equipped with features such as dual front airbags, belt pre-tensioners, side airbags, and a center airbag, the Seal also includes ISOFIX child seat mounts, airbag cut-off switch, and seatbelt reminders. Additional safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist System, and Fatigue/Distraction Detection.

For Indian roads, the BYD Seal will be available with single PMS and dual-motor options. The Indian variant will feature the more powerful dual-motor version, boasting a combined 523 bhp and an impressive 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.8 seconds. Positioned as a premium offering, the expected price range for the BYD Seal in India is around ₹65-70 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it in direct competition with the Kia EV6 and the BMW i4. Electric car enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate the unveiling of this cutting-edge addition to India's electric vehicle landscape on March 5.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!