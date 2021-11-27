BYD to supply eBuses to this metropolitan, operations next year. Read more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BYD has been awarded its first order from Transportes Metropolitanos de Barcelona, S. A. (TMB) for 25 new generation 12-metre BYD eBuses. The BYD pure-electric buses will operate in the City of Barcelona for the first time ever. The order follows TMB's Strategic Plan 2025 to phase out diesel and accelerate the renewal and decarbonisation of its bus fleet to reduce air pollution in Barcelona. TMB had also previously collaborated with BYD, having conducted a test of an eBus in 2020. The adoption of clean energy vehicles in TMB's fleet will see new buses put into service in Catalonia between 2022 and 2024.

All the zero-emission BYD electric buses will be equipped with roof-mounted pantograph providing the convenience of opportunity charging at the bus depot for greater operational efficiencies. This is especially useful for operating in city centre environments, such as Barcelona.

The eBuses on order will be built in European production facility in Hungary which opened in 2017 to exclusively support the needs of its expanding customer base in Europe.

BYD eBuses utilise the latest Iron-Phosphate Battery Technology. The 442 kWh battery, with its increased energy density, provides a longer driving range and an extended battery life. A single charge delivers range of 400km under Standardised on Road Test (SORT II) conditions.

The eBuses come equipped with FleetLink connectivity, BYD’s fleet management tool. Future-proofed to evolve with smart transportation, FleetLink provides all the management tools to monitor performance parameters across the entire BYD eBus fleet, complete with real-time vehicle status visibility. FleetLink supports optimum utilisation and maximum uptime.

The first of BYD's eBuses on order from TMB are scheduled for delivery in 2022, and when commissioned, will operate throughout the city of Barcelona providing passengers with clean, safe and comfortable transportation.