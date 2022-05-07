BYD has officially launched its Han EV in Brazil after going into Colombia, Uruguay, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica. This launch further expands BYD's passenger vehicle market presence in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

The BYD flagship Han EV that debuted in Brazil can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and delivers a pure electric range of 550 km under NEDC conditions. The Han EV will bring a refreshing, superior driving experience of full-electric vehicles to Brazilian customers, the company said.

“The BYD HAN EV creates a new concept in premium electric cars in the Brazilian market. It is an advanced model, with new solutions, ahead of its time, which represents a true reference in safety, technology, performance, and comfort", said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD Company Limited and CEO of BYD Americas.