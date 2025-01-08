BYD unveiled its Yangwang U9 supercar, featuring a unique jumping suspensionthat enables it to leap six meters over potholes. The technology captured Indian social media's attention, with users humorously commenting on its practicality for local roads.

Automobile company BYD has recently unveiled its Yangwang U9 supercar, which features an innovative "jumping suspension" system, capable of propelling the vehicle six metres forward over a pothole, reportedHindustan Times. The extraordinary demonstration of this technology quickly went viral, with Indian social media users enthusiastically engaging with the video, humourously envisioning how the system could be a game-changer for the country's notorious pothole-laden roads.

Reportedly, the Yangwang U9's suspension system is designed to enhance both performance and practicality, enabling the car to adjust its height, absorb shocks, and even leap over obstacles, as showcased in the video. While the video was originally intended to highlight the vehicle’s advanced engineering, it struck a chord with Indian netizens, who joked that the car might have been tailor-made for the country’s bumpy infrastructure.

Social media platforms were flooded with witty comments, with one user stating, "Finally, a car built for Indian roads!" and another suggesting, "India is not for beginners. When we have a full flying car, then can sell it in India." There were further quips about the vehicle's potential for constant bouncing, with one user humourously stating, "That car going to be bouncing around like a bunny rabbit in my city."

In parallel, the automotive industry continues to push boundaries with other innovations. At CES 2025, Xpeng Aero HT, the aerospace arm of Chinese EV maker Xpeng, introduced its “modular flying car" concept, the Land Aircraft Carrier, reportedTechCrunch. This electric minivan integrates a folding eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft, which can be deployed at a single command, revolutionising personal transport. Priced under $300,000, the vehicle has already garnered 3,000 pre-orders.

Both BYD’s advanced suspension technology and Xpeng’s futuristic flying car highlight the growing trend of merging cutting-edge technology with practicality, promising exciting advances in the automotive and aerospace sectors.