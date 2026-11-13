BYD's luxury brand Denza enters India with D9 MPV and Z9 GT EV: Check prices, range, features

BYD-owned luxury brand Denza has entered the Indian automotive market with two all-electric models, the D9 luxury MPV and Z9 GT performance EV. Both are priced at ₹90 lakh and ₹1.57 crore (ex-showroom), respectively, and were launched in India today. The company said its target customers were those looking for high-end electric vehicles with long driving range, advanced technology and high-end features.

The Denza D9 is positioned as an electric alternative to luxury MPVs such as the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The Z9 GT is an electric high-performance shooting brake with 1,156 hp. According to Autocar India, both variants will be available for sale through specially designed Denza dealerships in six cities: Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Bookings are open for both cars: the D9 at ₹10,000 and the Z9 GT at ₹10 lakh.

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Denza D9: Battery, range and features

Denza D9.

The Denza D9 comes in a single fully loaded 7-seat trim and is powered by the BYD Blade battery. Its front-mounted electric motor produces 462 hp and 365 Nm of torque. The NEDC driving range is 730 km, and the time it takes Denza to accelerate from 0 km to 100 km/h is 8.5 seconds.

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The luxury MPV is equipped with powered sliding doors, a powered tailgate, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a 16-speaker Devialet sound system. Other features include Nappa leather seats, dual sunroofs, three-zone climate control, a refrigerator and nine airbags.

The D9 can be charged at 11 kW AC and DC fast charging. It states that its battery can charge from 10–97% in just 9 minutes, provided it is charged under supported conditions.

Denza Z9 GT: 1,156 hp electric powertrain

Denza Z9 GT.

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The Denza Z9 GT is introduced in India with a 122.5 kWh battery pack and three-motor, 4x4 technology. The setup delivers 1,156hp and 1,210Nm of torque. It'll get from 0 to 100 km/h in an advertised 2.7 seconds and have a maximum speed of 270 km/h. The company states that it has an NEDC of 670 km.

The five-seater electric car boasts a 17.3-inch central touchscreen display, 13.2-inch passenger display and 13.2-inch digital instrument panel. It also gets a 20-speaker Devialet audio system, powered seats with massage and ventilation, and a powered tailgate.

Denza D9 and Z9 GT: Warranty and rivals Denza is providing a 6-year/1.5 lakh km warranty on both of them. The D9's battery warranty is eight years or 1.6 lakh km, and the Z9 GT's electric powertrain warranty is eight years or 1.5 lakh km.

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In India, the D9 will compete with premium MPVs such as the MG M9, Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The Z9 GT, on the other hand, will compete with high-end electric performance cars, such as the Porsche Taycan.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.