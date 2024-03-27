BYD’s rise challenges Tesla—and its valuation

Tesla’s “full-self-driving" software, which can drive its EVs in most situations but requires constant human supervision, has been getting more attention since the company started to roll out “version 12" late last year. This leans more heavily on artificial intelligence than the more coding-reliant version 11, potentially accelerating the pace of development. Musk seems to have decided it is time to drum up business: Overnight on Monday he said on his social-media platform X that all U.S. Teslas capable of delivering FSD would get a free one-month trial. Tesla charges either a one-time fee of $12,000 or $199 a month for FSD.