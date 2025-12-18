CAFE clash: Automakers push for relaxed emission rules, bigger EV credits
Manas Pimpalkhare 6 min read 18 Dec 2025, 05:50 am IST
Summary
India’s carmakers are lobbying for easier fuel efficiency rules, more EV credits and softer annual targets, even as policymakers weigh climate goals against industry competitiveness.
NEW DELHI : India’s auto industry is pushing the government to ease fuel efficiency rules and expand incentives for electric vehicles (EVs), even as it remains divided over concessions for small cars. The negotiations could shape the country’s vehicle mix, technology investments, and competitiveness for the next decade.
