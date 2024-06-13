New fuel efficiency proposal for automakers signals an EV future for India
Summary
- New proposals under the CAFE III fuel economy standards incentivise manufacturing of battery electric vehicles
- Stringent emission-reduction provisions under CAFE III may be pushed to 2032, giving the auto industry breathing room to adapt to the ambitious targets
In a move that underscores India’s push towards zero-emissions, the country’s energy efficiency agency has proposed stringent targets to cut automotive emissions, while emphasising battery electric vehicles as key to its clean mobility drive.