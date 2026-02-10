CAFE-III: Small-car relaxations are still on the table
Summary
The power secretary, Pankaj Agarwal, says the proposal of easier emissions targets for small cars hasn't been dropped entirely.
NEW DELHI : The proposal of relaxing emission targets for small cars under the next phase of corporate average fuel efficiency, or CAFE-III, norms is still being discussed, power ministry secretary Pankaj Agarwal told Mint on Tuesday.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story