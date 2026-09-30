CAFE norms 2027-32: How new fuel efficiency rules could change cars and fuel use

The Ministry of Power, on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, notified new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms for passenger vehicles sold in India.

The rules will come into force on April 1 2027 and remain in effect until March 31 2032, with the government aiming for a 16.7% increase in the average fuel efficiency of its fleet over five years.

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The new norms will apply to passenger vehicles which are manufactured or imported for sale in India. The framework will aim to reduce fuel consumption and provide automakers with the flexibility to implement more energy-efficient technologies in their vehicles, the Ministry said in a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.

New CAFE targets to tighten every year The new system will tighten the fuel-consumption criteria. It will move from 3.996 litres per 100 km in 2027-28 to 3.3273 litres per 100 km in 2031-32, marking an improvement of around 16.7%.

The revised target structure will also place greater weight on the vehicle. The new approach will yield relatively easier targets for lighter vehicles and increased efficiency for heavier vehicles, the PIB release noted.

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EVs, hybrids and alternative fuels get incentives New CAFE will offer extra compliance advantages for cleaner vehicle technologies. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Range-Extended Electric Vehicles (REEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) and Flex-Fuel Vehicles will receive volume derogation factors, or ‘super credits’, in fleet-average calculations.

The rules will also acknowledge the contribution of renewables and low-carbon fuels, such as ethanol-blended petrol, biofuels, and compressed biogas (CBG), by applying a carbon neutrality factor.

More fuel-saving technologies recognised The government has increased the number of fuel-saving technologies recognised from 4 to 12. Automakers can receive a concession of 1 gram of CO₂ per km for each eligible technology, subject to a maximum concession of 9 grams of CO₂ per km. The framework also supports solar-reflective paints, new glazing technologies and high-efficiency air-conditioning technologies, PIB said.

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Automakers get greater compliance flexibility Manufacturers will have the option to comply with CAFE requirements by completing a 2- or 3-year compliance block. Excess credits produced by a company may be banked by the company in allowed ‘blocks’, traded with other manufacturers, or utilised through eligible buyout methods approved by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

The new norms will be based on the Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) and the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) for reporting purposes. Manufacturers who have sales of under 1,000 vehicles per year will continue to be exempt from the fleet-average requirements.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.