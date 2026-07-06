India mulls Tesla-style cash boost for super fuel-efficient carmakers

The government is weighing a proposal to reward carmakers that have topped India's fuel-efficiency requirements since financial year 2023 by allowing them to sell surplus compliance credits to peers that have missed their targets. If implemented, the proposal would create a new revenue opportunity for companies such as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Maruti Suzuki, who have met their targets over the past few years.
A draft notification by the power ministry dated 19 May, shared with industry stakeholders and reviewed by Mint, proposes a 'credit-debit passbook system', under which manufacturers that exceeded their Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) Phase II targets between FY23 and FY27 can sell their surplus compliance credits to their lagging peers.
The proposed credits trade framework mirrors emission-credit markets in Europe, the US and China, where automakers routinely trade compliance credits.