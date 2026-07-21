Are REEVs electric vehicles? Or hybrids? Draft CAFE norms muddy the waters

New Delhi: The Centre has proposed giving range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) the same fuel-efficiency incentives as battery electric vehicles (BEVs) under the upcoming corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) III norms, despite continuing to classify the technology as a hybrid rather than a pure EV.
If adopted, it would mark the first time since the CAFE regime was introduced in 2017 that REEVs are treated on par with battery electric vehicles under India’s fuel-efficiency framework.
Under the draft CAFE III norms released on 16 July, REEVs would receive three “super credits”—the same as BEVs—allowing one vehicle to count as three for compliance purposes and helping automakers lower their fleet-average emissions.
Unlike hybrids, which are primarily driven by a combustion engine with a small battery for support, REEVs are largely powered by a battery, with a small internal combustion engine that helps recharge the battery and extends the range of the vehicle. Pure EVs are completely battery-powered.