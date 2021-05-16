Can e-fuels save the combustion engine?
Proponents say they should be part of a low-carbon future. But cost and efficiency remain hurdles
Maybe the combustion engine isn’t dead after all. Synthetic fuels are attracting growing interest as a way to make industries ranging from jets to ships to cars greener without having to rethink or replace their traditional engines.
Known as electrofuels or e-fuels, these synthetics are made by mixing hydrogen derived from renewable sources usually with captured carbon dioxide to create a virtually carbon-neutral version of fuels such as gasoline, diesel and kerosene.
