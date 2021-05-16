Subscribe
Can e-fuels save the combustion engine?

Can e-fuels save the combustion engine?

A chemical symbol on a hydrogen fuel pump sign at a railway train refueling station in Salzgitter, Germany,
7 min read . 05:21 PM IST Giulia Petroni,Dieter Holger, The Wall Street Journal

Proponents say they should be part of a low-carbon future. But cost and efficiency remain hurdles

Maybe the combustion engine isn’t dead after all. Synthetic fuels are attracting growing interest as a way to make industries ranging from jets to ships to cars greener without having to rethink or replace their traditional engines.

Known as electrofuels or e-fuels, these synthetics are made by mixing hydrogen derived from renewable sources usually with captured carbon dioxide to create a virtually carbon-neutral version of fuels such as gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

