Can electric trucks create millions of ‘accidental environmentalists'?
Auto makers’ powerful new all-electric trucks and SUVs are attracting US customers who wouldn’t otherwise shop for green machines; ‘Tesla to me is a yuppie vehicle’
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Auto makers’ powerful new all-electric trucks and SUVs are attracting US customers who wouldn’t otherwise shop for green machines; ‘Tesla to me is a yuppie vehicle’
Bob Dykes speaks in the gravelly drawl you’d expect of a man who grew up in Wyoming and owns an oil-and-gas company. He’s 69 years old, calls himself a political independent and is agnostic about global warming. He’s also about to buy his first all-electric vehicle. Not one from Elon Musk, however. “Tesla to me is a yuppie vehicle," he says.
The 1,000-horsepower beast he preordered from General Motors is the new electric Hummer. It will be the third Hummer Mr Dykes, whose family-owned company operates in 14 states, has owned and, at $112,595, the most expensive. He says what sold him were the ads. GM bought a spot featuring basketball superstar LeBron James in this year’s Super Bowl.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.