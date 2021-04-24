Subscribe
Can electric trucks create millions of 'accidental environmentalists'?

Can electric trucks create millions of ‘accidental environmentalists'?

Tesla's new electric truck
8 min read . 02:20 PM IST Christopher Mims, The Wall Street Journal

Auto makers’ powerful new all-electric trucks and SUVs are attracting US customers who wouldn’t otherwise shop for green machines; ‘Tesla to me is a yuppie vehicle’

Bob Dykes speaks in the gravelly drawl you’d expect of a man who grew up in Wyoming and owns an oil-and-gas company. He’s 69 years old, calls himself a political independent and is agnostic about global warming. He’s also about to buy his first all-electric vehicle. Not one from Elon Musk, however. “Tesla to me is a yuppie vehicle," he says.

The 1,000-horsepower beast he preordered from General Motors is the new electric Hummer. It will be the third Hummer Mr Dykes, whose family-owned company operates in 14 states, has owned and, at $112,595, the most expensive. He says what sold him were the ads. GM bought a spot featuring basketball superstar LeBron James in this year’s Super Bowl.

