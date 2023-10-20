Can Elon Musk's Tesla maintain its lofty nearly $700 billion valuation? Analysts say…
Tesla has missed the earnings and sales expectations in its latest quarterly results making some people suspicious about the company's 700 billion dollar valuation
Elon Musk-led EV maker Tesla holds a nearly $700 billion market cap and is among the highest valued automakers in the world. Tesla stock has gone almost 80% this year and is among the top gainers on the S&P 500 Index for 2023.
Next Story
₹5,483.90.13%
₹3,269.25-0.22%
₹1,569.25-0.06%
₹10,770.250.07%
₹668.450.74%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message