Tesla has missed the earnings and sales expectations in its latest quarterly results making some people suspicious about the company's 700 billion dollar valuation

Elon Musk-led EV maker Tesla holds a nearly $700 billion market cap and is among the highest valued automakers in the world. Tesla stock has gone almost 80% this year and is among the top gainers on the S&P 500 Index for 2023.

However, the company recently missed both its earnings and sales expectations in the third quarter. The EV maker had noted that its profit excluding some items had fell to 66 cents a share while the revenue rose to $23.4 billion, still below anaysts expectations of $24.06 billion, reported Bloomberg.

Tesla went through its first quarterly sales fall this year, delivering 4,35,059 vehicles - its lowest in over four years. The automaker had repeatedly cut the cost of its cars in a bid to ramp up sales while compromising profitability, that strategy, however, doesn't seem to have brought much returns for the company.

In a call with analysts after the earnings, Musk was worried about the impact of high-interest rates on car buyers. He said, "If the macroeconomic conditions are stormy, even the best ship is still going to have tough times,"

Analyst review Tesla's hefty valuation: Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi told Bloomberg that Tesla will have to make the investors believe that it “can achieve very high volumes and high operating margins, akin to technology or software companies, not traditional auto companies," to justify the high stock price.

He added, that "Tesla is increasingly looking like a regular auto company"

Senior research analyst at Roth CapitalCraig Irwin told Reuters, "The current market valuation appears to rest on the specious assumption that the hundreds of EVs slated for launch by 2025 will all be flops. Tesla does not operate in a vacuum,"

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones while speaking to Bloomberg agreed with the caution showcased by Musk after the earnings call. He, however, questioned, “how much of the caution is related to slowing demand for its already ubiquitous product lineup and increased competition?"

