Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner

The Kodiaq competes directly with the Toyota Fortuner, which has established itself as a leader in this segment. The Fortuner, built on a ladder-frame platform, offers superior road presence and off-road capabilities. In contrast, the Kodiaq excels in providing a luxurious cabin and modern features. Although the Fortuner is pricier, especially the diesel model, which is the more popular choice, this version is not available in the Kodiaq. The Toyota Fortuner's price ranges from ₹36.33 lakh to ₹51.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with its top variants being particularly sought after.