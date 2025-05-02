Skoda Auto India has launched the new-generation Kodiaq SUV, with prices starting at ₹46.89 lakh and going up to ₹48.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest Skoda Kodiaq is an upgraded version of the popular three-row SUV, presenting a more premium feel and additional features that enhance comfort. However, the premium SUV segment is already crowded with strong contenders at similar price points as the Kodiaq. So, how does it compare with the competition? Let’s explore.
Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner
The Kodiaq competes directly with the Toyota Fortuner, which has established itself as a leader in this segment. The Fortuner, built on a ladder-frame platform, offers superior road presence and off-road capabilities. In contrast, the Kodiaq excels in providing a luxurious cabin and modern features. Although the Fortuner is pricier, especially the diesel model, which is the more popular choice, this version is not available in the Kodiaq. The Toyota Fortuner's price ranges from ₹36.33 lakh to ₹51.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with its top variants being particularly sought after.
Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Tucson
The Tucson is one of the top-performing SUVs available in India and, like the Kodiaq, is also a global model. It is packed with features, including ADAS capabilities and a range of creature comforts that the Kodiaq lacks. While the Hyundai does not offer a third-row seating option, this is balanced by providing both petrol and diesel engine choices, all equipped with automatic transmissions. Additionally, the Tucson is priced slightly lower, starting at ₹29.27 lakh and going up to ₹36.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
The Kodiaq’s German counterpart, the Tiguan R-Line, was launched in India earlier this year. Despite both sharing the same platform, the Tiguan R-Line offers a sportier experience. It is fully imported, unlike the locally assembled Kodiaq. The Tiguan comes with a more robust 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and features sports seating, an all-black interior, and more. The Kodiaq Sportline serves as a close alternative to the R-Line, though the Volkswagen model carries a higher price tag, with its single fully-equipped trim priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Kodiaq vs MG Gloster
The MG Gloster is another full-size SUV that offers seven-seat convenience. It is diesel-only, unlike the petrol-only Kodiaq, and provides a more spacious interior. The Gloster is loaded with features such as ADAS, six airbags, and seven terrain modes, among others. It comes at a more competitive price point than the premium Skoda, ranging from ₹39.57 lakh to ₹41.85 lakh (ex-showroom). JSW MG Motor India is set to introduce a more upscale offering, the Majestor, later this year.
Skoda Kodiaq vs Jeep Meridian
The most budget-friendly three-row SUV here, the Jeep Meridian, is available in both five- and seven-seater configurations and comes with a diesel engine, offering manual and automatic transmission options. Higher variants feature 4x4 capabilities, enhancing the SUV's off-road performance. The Jeep Meridian is priced from an accessible ₹24.99 lakh for the five-seater version, reaching up to ₹38.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the premium Overland 4x4 AT Diesel model.