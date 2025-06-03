Can the new Corporate variant of the Hyundai Alcazar take on its contenders?

The Hyundai Alcazar has just hit the market with its new diesel variant, the Corporate, with both 6-speed manual as well as 6-speed automatic transmission options starting at ₹17.86 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai India, in addition to the new Corporate trim, has also introduced a new DCT transmission option to the Prestige variant of the SUV with the petrol engine for consumers who require better performance. This updated model brings plenty of changes to both the exterior and interior. These new variants feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with an adapter, bridge-type roof rails, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, quad-beam LED headlamps and sequential turn signals on the exterior.

The SUV gets features like voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, ambient lighting, wireless charging for the front row, a smart key with push button start and connected car technology with the Hyundai Bluelink.

With the competition heating up, will the Alcazar be able to take on the other three-row SUVs available in the market? Take a look: