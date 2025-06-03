Can the new Corporate variant of the Hyundai Alcazar take on its contenders?

The Hyundai Alcazar has just hit the market with its new diesel variant, the Corporate, with both 6-speed manual as well as 6-speed automatic transmission options starting at ₹17.86 lakh, ex-showroom.
Hyundai India, in addition to the new Corporate trim, has also introduced a new DCT transmission option to the Prestige variant of the SUV with the petrol engine for consumers who require better performance. This updated model brings plenty of changes to both the exterior and interior. These new variants feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with an adapter, bridge-type roof rails, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, quad-beam LED headlamps and sequential turn signals on the exterior.
The SUV gets features like voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, ambient lighting, wireless charging for the front row, a smart key with push button start and connected car technology with the Hyundai Bluelink.
With the competition heating up, will the Alcazar be able to take on the other three-row SUVs available in the market? Take a look:
MG Hector Plus
The MG Hector Plus is based on the Hector and is a key competitor to the Alcazar. It comes with three engine options, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission.
The Hector Plus offers a range of premium features and stands out for its comprehensive suite of advanced safety features.
Tata Safari
Tata Safari is a familiar name in India's automotive market, dating back to 1998. With its latest facelift, the Safari looks even more premium. The update brings a host of new technologies, including a 12.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof. As a seven-seater, it has a larger engine than the Alcazar, with more torque and power.
On the safety front, it's received a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. With its OMEGA architecture, it features seven airbags, emergency call assistance, and an advanced ESP system with 17 safety features.
Mahindra XUV700
The Mahindra XUV700 is a strong alternative to the Alcazar, thanks to its range of advanced features. Inside, you'll find a large touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, driver drowsiness detection, and ADAS level 2 with features like automated emergency braking and lane departure warning.
The XUV700 offers two engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The suspension system and monocoque structure provide good control and stability, resulting in less body roll when cornering.
Kia Carens
The Kia Carens and Hyundai Alcazar facelift have a lot in common, but the Carens really stands out for its affordability, offering a well-appointed cabin. Unlike the Alcazar, which has a more SUV-like silhouette, the Carens still looks like an MPV. Although it doesn't have the same premium features as the Alcazar, it makes up for it with a welcome iMT gearbox, providing the best of both worlds - the ease of an automatic and the thrill of a manual.