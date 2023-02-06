Can the power grid handle a wave of new electric vehicles?
The consensus is that utilities can generate enough electricity. The problem is going to be getting it to people’s homes and businesses.
A wave of electric cars, SUVs and pickups is headed toward America’s highways, driven by the auto industry’s aggressive rollout, the vehicles’ growing driving range, environmental regulations and government incentives.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×