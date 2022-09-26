Can this EV challenger overtake Ola, Uber?

For Kumar, too, there is a clear positive. “I can take any day off during the week at a day’s notice," he says. In the heyday of 2014-16, when cab aggregators burnt cash to scale up and acquire customers, he made as much as ₹65,000 a month as an Ola cab driver. But by 2019, earnings had dropped to ₹15,000 per month. A few months into the pandemic, he had to sell his car. In 2020, he started driving for BluSmart, which did not need him to bring his own car. He still puts in a lot of hours—15-hour shifts, of which three hours are spent charging the car —but gets a weekly off. “We get a fixed ₹400 per day and incentives for rides. I make about 5-6 trips every day and I take home about ₹22,000-25,000 every month," Kumar says. “If I were still driving for Ola or Uber, I may have been making a bit more but I would have been under a lot of pressure."

