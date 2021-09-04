Bengaluru-based Ola Electric, the electric vehicle (EV) arm of ride-hailing startup Ola, entered the electric scooter market with a bang by launching the new S1 and S1 Pro scooters last month.

The company is not only receiving praises in India but overseas as well for its ‘distinctive’ and ‘advanced’ features.

The company claimed that bookings have poured in from over 1,000 cities and the company plans to start delivering to all locations simultaneously.

As Ola electric scooter gains popularity, an American entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa has expressed interest in buying one.

US-based entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa called the S1 and S1 Pro scooters--'The Tesla of Scooters'.

He said that the Ola S1 is a 70-plus mph electric scooter id equivalent to the price of a bicycle (as per the US market).

In a tweet, Wadhwa told Ola Cabs founder Bhavish Aggarwal, "I would love to get one here in Silicon Valley".

To which Aggarwal replied, "Yes soon! We will be shipping to the US by early next year".

Yes soon! We will be shipping to US by early next year. — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 4, 2021

Further, former CEO of mygov, Arvind Gupta said Ola might be available in the US before Tesla in India.

"I think Ola will available in the US before Tesla will be available in India," Gupta wrote a tweet.

I think Ola will available in US before Tesla will be available in India :) — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) September 4, 2021

At present, Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio is selling electric scooters in the US market. However, Piaggio's Vespa Elettrica is priced at around $7,500.

On the contrary, Ola Electric's base S1 might retail for just the equivalent of $1,350, and the Pro comes in at $1,748 in the US.

Ola Electric has priced the scooter competitively in India. The Ola S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1,29,999 whereas the Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999.

Ola S1 comes with a top speed of 90kmph with a 0 to 40kmph speed of 3.6 seconds. The Scooter comes with a driving range fo 121 km with a peak power of 8.5 kW. Both variants get a battery capacity of 3.92 kWh.

Ola S1 Pro comes with a top speed of 115kmph along with a 0 to 40kmph acceleration in 3 seconds. The scooter provides a driving range of 181 km with a peak power of 8.5kW.

The Scooter has been launched in 10 colours which have been divided into three different paint schemes which include pastel, matte and metallic.

