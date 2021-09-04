This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Further, former CEO of mygov, Arvind Gupta said Ola might be available in the US before Tesla in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I think Ola will available in the US before Tesla will be available in India," Gupta wrote a tweet.
At present, Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio is selling electric scooters in the US market. However, Piaggio's Vespa Elettrica is priced at around $7,500.
On the contrary, Ola Electric's base S1 might retail for just the equivalent of $1,350, and the Pro comes in at $1,748 in the US.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ola Electric has priced the scooter competitively in India. The Ola S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1,29,999 whereas the Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999.
Ola S1 comes with a top speed of 90kmph with a 0 to 40kmph speed of 3.6 seconds. The Scooter comes with a driving range fo 121 km with a peak power of 8.5 kW. Both variants get a battery capacity of 3.92 kWh.
Ola S1 Pro comes with a top speed of 115kmph along with a 0 to 40kmph acceleration in 3 seconds. The scooter provides a driving range of 181 km with a peak power of 8.5kW.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Scooter has been launched in 10 colours which have been divided into three different paint schemes which include pastel, matte and metallic.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!